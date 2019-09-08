Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-3251.72
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|162.76
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mustang Bio Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. Its rival Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Mustang Bio Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Mustang Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, and a 72.84% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Mustang Bio Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
