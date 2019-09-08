Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3251.72 N/A -1.24 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 162.76 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mustang Bio Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. Its rival Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mustang Bio Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mustang Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, and a 72.84% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.