Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s results

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -2971.39 N/A -1.24 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.46 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mustang Bio Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 1.5 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 77.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 39.58%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Cyanotech Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.