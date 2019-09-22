Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3391.59 N/A -1.24 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1995.35 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mustang Bio Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mustang Bio Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 67.06% for Mustang Bio Inc. with average target price of $7. On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s potential upside is 28.28% and its average target price is $62. The results provided earlier shows that Mustang Bio Inc. appears more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Insiders held 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has weaker performance than CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.