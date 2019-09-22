Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-3391.59
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|43
|1995.35
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Mustang Bio Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mustang Bio Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The upside potential is 67.06% for Mustang Bio Inc. with average target price of $7. On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s potential upside is 28.28% and its average target price is $62. The results provided earlier shows that Mustang Bio Inc. appears more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, based on analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Insiders held 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has weaker performance than CRISPR Therapeutics AG
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
