Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

Demonstrates Mustang Bio Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. are 6.3 and 6.3 respectively. Its competitor Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Mustang Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 551.52% and its average target price is $10.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.5% and 75.1% respectively. Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 35.71% stronger performance while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -12.77% weaker performance.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.