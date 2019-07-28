Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.37 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2%

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. Its rival ChromaDex Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ChromaDex Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 17.6% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. was less bullish than ChromaDex Corporation.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mustang Bio Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.