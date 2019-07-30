Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.72 N/A 3.36 28.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.3. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mustang Bio Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $88, while its potential downside is -8.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. 0.6% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Mustang Bio Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.