Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s results

This is a contrast between Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.48 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mustang Bio Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mustang Bio Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.3. Competitively, Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Mustang Bio Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cerus Corporation’s potential upside is 66.67% and its average price target is $9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mustang Bio Inc. and Cerus Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.5% and 68.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Cerus Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cerus Corporation.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.