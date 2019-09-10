Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3234.71 N/A -1.24 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 441.78 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival CEL-SCI Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Mustang Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Mustang Bio Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Mustang Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 70.32% and an $7 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has weaker performance than CEL-SCI Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats Mustang Bio Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.