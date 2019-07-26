Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s results

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.35 N/A -2.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mustang Bio Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.5% and 55.3%. 0.6% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.