Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s results

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3147.04 N/A -1.24 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.44 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mustang Bio Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 4.1 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Mustang Bio Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mustang Bio Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 79.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mustang Bio Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.1% and 45.4%. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.