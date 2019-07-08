Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s results

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mustang Bio Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Affimed N.V. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Affimed N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Affimed N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 174.91% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.8% of Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. was more bullish than Affimed N.V.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mustang Bio Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.