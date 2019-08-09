Reviewing Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA)’s and The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s results

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) and The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Murphy USA Inc.
|83
|0.24
|N/A
|5.51
|16.04
|The RealReal Inc.
|133
|6.92
|N/A
|-11.34
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Murphy USA Inc. and The RealReal Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Murphy USA Inc. and The RealReal Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Murphy USA Inc.
|0.00%
|23.8%
|7.6%
|The RealReal Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Murphy USA Inc. and The RealReal Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.1% and 41.5% respectively. About 1.9% of Murphy USA Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.77% of The RealReal Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Murphy USA Inc.
|2.85%
|4.56%
|3.9%
|9.67%
|10.96%
|15.29%
|The RealReal Inc.
|0.16%
|-7.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-15.05%
For the past year Murphy USA Inc. had bullish trend while The RealReal Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Murphy USA Inc. beats The RealReal Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
