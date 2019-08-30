Reviewing Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA)’s and Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s results

Both Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) and Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA Inc. 84 0.23 N/A 5.51 16.04 Office Depot Inc. 2 0.07 N/A 0.13 15.81

In table 1 we can see Murphy USA Inc. and Office Depot Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Office Depot Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Murphy USA Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Murphy USA Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Office Depot Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA Inc. 0.00% 23.8% 7.6% Office Depot Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.74 beta means Murphy USA Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Office Depot Inc.’s beta is 2.3 which is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Murphy USA Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Office Depot Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Murphy USA Inc. and Office Depot Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Office Depot Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Office Depot Inc.’s potential upside is 226.92% and its average target price is $4.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Murphy USA Inc. and Office Depot Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.1% and 93.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.9% of Murphy USA Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Office Depot Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy USA Inc. 2.85% 4.56% 3.9% 9.67% 10.96% 15.29% Office Depot Inc. -0.49% 1.49% -14.64% -30.61% -19.37% -20.93%

For the past year Murphy USA Inc. has 15.29% stronger performance while Office Depot Inc. has -20.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Murphy USA Inc. beats Office Depot Inc.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office products and services in North America. The company operates in two segments, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services. The company sells its products and services to consumers and businesses through office supply stores, a contract sales force, Internet sites, an outbound telephone account management sales force, direct marketing catalogs, and call centers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,441 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers its products under various labels, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, Foray, Ativa, TUL, Realspace, WorkPro, Brenton Studio, Highmark, Grand & Toy, and Viking Office Products. Office Depot, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.