Reviewing Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA)’s and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s results

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA Inc. 83 0.24 N/A 5.51 16.04 eBay Inc. 38 3.15 N/A 2.09 19.74

In table 1 we can see Murphy USA Inc. and eBay Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. eBay Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Murphy USA Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Murphy USA Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than eBay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA Inc. 0.00% 23.8% 7.6% eBay Inc. 0.00% 42.6% 10.7%

Risk and Volatility

Murphy USA Inc. has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. eBay Inc.’s 1.38 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Murphy USA Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, eBay Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. eBay Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Murphy USA Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Murphy USA Inc. and eBay Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 eBay Inc. 0 4 10 2.71

Meanwhile, eBay Inc.’s consensus target price is $43.64, while its potential upside is 8.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.1% of Murphy USA Inc. shares and 92.8% of eBay Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.9% of Murphy USA Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of eBay Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy USA Inc. 2.85% 4.56% 3.9% 9.67% 10.96% 15.29% eBay Inc. 0.39% 3.26% 8.97% 20.86% 22.33% 46.74%

For the past year Murphy USA Inc. was less bullish than eBay Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors eBay Inc. beats Murphy USA Inc.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The companyÂ’s platforms enable users to find, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.