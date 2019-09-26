Reviewing Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA)’s and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)’s results

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA Inc. 85 0.23 N/A 5.51 16.04 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 15 3.70 N/A 0.76 21.29

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Murphy USA Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Murphy USA Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Murphy USA Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Murphy USA Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA Inc. 0.00% 23.8% 7.6% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Murphy USA Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 29.4%. 1.9% are Murphy USA Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy USA Inc. 2.85% 4.56% 3.9% 9.67% 10.96% 15.29% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 7.28% 7.14% 5.54% 1.25% -10.99% 9.98%

For the past year Murphy USA Inc. has stronger performance than Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

Murphy USA Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. It generates a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides a range of products and services, including 24-hour telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, remote deposit, and cash management services, as well as safe deposit boxes for small and medium sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.