Reviewing Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)’s and Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil Corporation 26 0.96 N/A 1.27 18.99 Western Gas Equity Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A 1.69 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6% Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Murphy Oil Corporation and Western Gas Equity Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Murphy Oil Corporation is $28.5, with potential upside of 56.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Murphy Oil Corporation and Western Gas Equity Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 23.18% respectively. 1.3% are Murphy Oil Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 77.93% of Western Gas Equity Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78% Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats Western Gas Equity Partners LP on 8 of the 9 factors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.