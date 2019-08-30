Reviewing Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)’s and Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Murphy Oil Corporation
|26
|0.96
|N/A
|1.27
|18.99
|Western Gas Equity Partners LP
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|1.69
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Murphy Oil Corporation
|0.00%
|5.9%
|2.6%
|Western Gas Equity Partners LP
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Murphy Oil Corporation and Western Gas Equity Partners LP.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Murphy Oil Corporation
|1
|1
|2
|2.50
|Western Gas Equity Partners LP
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Murphy Oil Corporation is $28.5, with potential upside of 56.16%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Murphy Oil Corporation and Western Gas Equity Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 23.18% respectively. 1.3% are Murphy Oil Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 77.93% of Western Gas Equity Partners LP’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Murphy Oil Corporation
|6.09%
|-3.61%
|-7.04%
|-13.68%
|-26.93%
|2.78%
|Western Gas Equity Partners LP
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Murphy Oil Corporation beats Western Gas Equity Partners LP on 8 of the 9 factors.
Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.