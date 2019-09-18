Reviewing Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)’s and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN)’s results

Both Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil Corporation 25 1.23 N/A 1.27 18.99 Roan Resources Inc. 3 0.59 N/A -1.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Murphy Oil Corporation and Roan Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Murphy Oil Corporation and Roan Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6% Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Murphy Oil Corporation are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Roan Resources Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Murphy Oil Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Roan Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Murphy Oil Corporation and Roan Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil Corporation 1 2 3 2.50 Roan Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Murphy Oil Corporation is $26.83, with potential upside of 17.88%. Roan Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average target price and a 525.00% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Roan Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Murphy Oil Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.7% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares and 95.2% of Roan Resources Inc. shares. 1.3% are Murphy Oil Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Roan Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78% Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68%

For the past year Murphy Oil Corporation had bullish trend while Roan Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats Roan Resources Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.