Reviewing Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)’s and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil Corporation 25 1.06 N/A 1.27 18.99 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.97 4.68

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Murphy Oil Corporation and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Murphy Oil Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Murphy Oil Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Murphy Oil Corporation is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Murphy Oil Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Murphy Oil Corporation and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil Corporation 1 2 3 2.50 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Murphy Oil Corporation is $26.83, with potential upside of 28.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Murphy Oil Corporation and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 98.5% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41%

For the past year Murphy Oil Corporation had bullish trend while Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.