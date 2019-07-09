Reviewing Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)’s and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM)’s results

Since Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.54 N/A 1.27 22.19 Altus Midstream Company 6 11.88 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Murphy Oil Corporation and Altus Midstream Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Murphy Oil Corporation and Altus Midstream Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6% Altus Midstream Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Murphy Oil Corporation. Its rival Altus Midstream Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Altus Midstream Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Murphy Oil Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Murphy Oil Corporation and Altus Midstream Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Altus Midstream Company 0 1 0 2.00

Murphy Oil Corporation has a 12.80% upside potential and a consensus price target of $27.75. Competitively the consensus price target of Altus Midstream Company is $7, which is potential 94.44% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Altus Midstream Company is looking more favorable than Murphy Oil Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Murphy Oil Corporation and Altus Midstream Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 71.6%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares. Competitively, Altus Midstream Company has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy Oil Corporation 3.5% -1.65% -0.53% -9.36% -8.14% 20.09% Altus Midstream Company 2.75% -10.43% -34.42% -45.64% -46.2% -32.21%

For the past year Murphy Oil Corporation has 20.09% stronger performance while Altus Midstream Company has -32.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats Altus Midstream Company on 7 of the 10 factors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.