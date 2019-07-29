Reviewing Multi-Color Corporation (LABL)’s and Its Competitors results

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) is a company in the Business Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Multi-Color Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.56% of all Business Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Multi-Color Corporation has 19.62% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.07% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Multi-Color Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Multi-Color Corporation 0.00% 10.30% 2.70% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Multi-Color Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Multi-Color Corporation N/A 49 14.71 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Multi-Color Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Multi-Color Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Multi-Color Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.10 2.79 2.60

The potential upside of the rivals is 71.56%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Multi-Color Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Multi-Color Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Multi-Color Corporation -0.3% 0% 12.78% 9.56% -21.8% 42.06% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Multi-Color Corporation has stronger performance than Multi-Color Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Multi-Color Corporation are 1.9 and 1.4. Competitively, Multi-Color Corporation’s competitors have 1.60 and 1.52 for Current and Quick Ratio. Multi-Color Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Multi-Color Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Multi-Color Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.33. Competitively, Multi-Color Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.25 which is 24.54% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Multi-Color Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Multi-Color Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; shrink sleeve labels; cut and stack glue-applied labels comprising peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films; and promotional products, such as scratch-off coupons, static-clings, and tags. It also provides graphic and pre-press services; and various print methods consisting of flexographic, lithographic, rotogravure, letterpress, and digital services. The company serves producers of home and personal care, wine and spirit, food and beverage, healthcare, and specialty consumer products primarily in North, Central, and South America, as well as Europe, China, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Multi-Color Corporation was founded in 1916 and is based in Batavia, Ohio.