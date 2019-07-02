Reviewing Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI)’s and Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s results

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) and Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) compete against each other in the Metal Fabrication sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mueller Industries Inc. 29 0.67 N/A 1.68 16.75 Tenaris S.A. 26 2.02 N/A 1.50 18.12

Table 1 demonstrates Mueller Industries Inc. and Tenaris S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tenaris S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than Mueller Industries Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Mueller Industries Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Tenaris S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mueller Industries Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 6.7% Tenaris S.A. 0.00% 7.5% 6.1%

Risk & Volatility

Mueller Industries Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Competitively, Tenaris S.A.’s 0.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

3.6 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mueller Industries Inc. Its rival Tenaris S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 1.8 respectively. Mueller Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tenaris S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Mueller Industries Inc. and Tenaris S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mueller Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tenaris S.A. 0 0 3 3.00

Tenaris S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a 8.28% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.8% of Mueller Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.6% of Tenaris S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Mueller Industries Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Tenaris S.A. has 60.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mueller Industries Inc. -2.56% -11.95% -12.64% 11.41% -2.96% 20.76% Tenaris S.A. 1.23% -4.6% 4.79% -8.37% -29.5% 27.35%

For the past year Mueller Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tenaris S.A.

Summary

Mueller Industries Inc. beats Tenaris S.A. on 7 of the 11 factors.