Reviewing Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI)’s and Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s results

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) and Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) compete against each other in the Metal Fabrication sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mueller Industries Inc.
|29
|0.67
|N/A
|1.68
|16.75
|Tenaris S.A.
|26
|2.02
|N/A
|1.50
|18.12
Table 1 demonstrates Mueller Industries Inc. and Tenaris S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tenaris S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than Mueller Industries Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Mueller Industries Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Tenaris S.A.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mueller Industries Inc.
|0.00%
|17.1%
|6.7%
|Tenaris S.A.
|0.00%
|7.5%
|6.1%
Risk & Volatility
Mueller Industries Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Competitively, Tenaris S.A.’s 0.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.
Liquidity
3.6 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mueller Industries Inc. Its rival Tenaris S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 1.8 respectively. Mueller Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tenaris S.A.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Mueller Industries Inc. and Tenaris S.A.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mueller Industries Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Tenaris S.A.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Tenaris S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a 8.28% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 92.8% of Mueller Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.6% of Tenaris S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Mueller Industries Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Tenaris S.A. has 60.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mueller Industries Inc.
|-2.56%
|-11.95%
|-12.64%
|11.41%
|-2.96%
|20.76%
|Tenaris S.A.
|1.23%
|-4.6%
|4.79%
|-8.37%
|-29.5%
|27.35%
For the past year Mueller Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tenaris S.A.
Summary
Mueller Industries Inc. beats Tenaris S.A. on 7 of the 11 factors.
