Reviewing Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI)’s and DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s results

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) and DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) compete against each other in the Metal Fabrication sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mueller Industries Inc. 30 0.70 N/A 1.68 16.75 DMC Global Inc. 56 1.99 N/A 2.83 25.45

Demonstrates Mueller Industries Inc. and DMC Global Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. DMC Global Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Mueller Industries Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Mueller Industries Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than DMC Global Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mueller Industries Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 6.7% DMC Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Mueller Industries Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Competitively, DMC Global Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mueller Industries Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival DMC Global Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Mueller Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DMC Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mueller Industries Inc. and DMC Global Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mueller Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DMC Global Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, DMC Global Inc.’s potential upside is 9.11% and its consensus price target is $57.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.8% of Mueller Industries Inc. shares and 90.3% of DMC Global Inc. shares. About 2.2% of Mueller Industries Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.5% of DMC Global Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mueller Industries Inc. -2.56% -11.95% -12.64% 11.41% -2.96% 20.76% DMC Global Inc. 8.05% 4.27% 109.85% 90.57% 79.05% 104.95%

For the past year Mueller Industries Inc. was less bullish than DMC Global Inc.

Summary

DMC Global Inc. beats Mueller Industries Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

DMC Global Inc. operates technical product and process businesses in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries. The DynaEnergetics segment designs, manufactures, markets, and sells perforating explosives and associated hardware, as well as seismic explosives for the oil and gas industry. This segment also offers carrier tubes and charge tubes, shaped charges, detonating cords, detonators, control panels, and perforating products to large, mid-sized, and small oilfield service companies. The company was formerly known as Dynamic Materials Corporation and changed its name to DMC Global Inc. in November 2016. DMC Global Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.