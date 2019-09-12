Reviewing Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDSU)’s and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR)’s results

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.09 115.59 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Allegro Merger Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Allegro Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Allegro Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21.1% and 64.72% respectively. Competitively, 15% are Allegro Merger Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Allegro Merger Corp.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.