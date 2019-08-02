Reviewing Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDS)’s and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s results

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 109.89 Target Hospitality Corp. 10 3.07 N/A 0.09 98.84

In table 1 we can see Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Target Hospitality Corp. is observed to has than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is presently more expensive than Target Hospitality Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Target Hospitality Corp. is $13.33, which is potential 61.19% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.93% and 79.4%. Competitively, Target Hospitality Corp. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.2% 0.79% 1.79% 4.82% 0% 3.44% Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Target Hospitality Corp.