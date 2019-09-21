Reviewing Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDS)’s and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE)’s results

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 109.89 Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 73.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is presently more expensive than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.93% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.2% 0.79% 1.79% 4.82% 0% 3.44% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Summary

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.