Reviewing MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC)’s and Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)’s results

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) and Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTS Systems Corporation 52 1.25 N/A 1.00 56.06 Sensata Technologies Holding plc 47 2.22 N/A 3.55 13.12

Demonstrates MTS Systems Corporation and Sensata Technologies Holding plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Sensata Technologies Holding plc appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MTS Systems Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. MTS Systems Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Sensata Technologies Holding plc, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MTS Systems Corporation and Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTS Systems Corporation 0.00% 9.3% 3.7% Sensata Technologies Holding plc 0.00% 23.6% 8.8%

Risk and Volatility

MTS Systems Corporation’s current beta is 1.41 and it happens to be 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MTS Systems Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Sensata Technologies Holding plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MTS Systems Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for MTS Systems Corporation and Sensata Technologies Holding plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MTS Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sensata Technologies Holding plc 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s potential upside is 16.75% and its consensus price target is $56.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.15% of MTS Systems Corporation shares and 0% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares. MTS Systems Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, Sensata Technologies Holding plc has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTS Systems Corporation -0.8% 1.74% 7.75% 15.54% 6.98% 39.7% Sensata Technologies Holding plc -4.96% -5.21% -4.36% -0.45% -10.5% 3.81%

For the past year MTS Systems Corporation has stronger performance than Sensata Technologies Holding plc

Summary

Sensata Technologies Holding plc beats MTS Systems Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Test segment offers road simulators for durability simulation; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; moving road-plane systems and balances for aerodynamics measurements in wind tunnels; service to maintain the equipment; systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; and systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices. It also provides products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables to test the design of structures and establish building codes. In addition, this segment offers installation, calibration, maintenance, training, and consulting services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The companyÂ’s Sensors segment offers position, test, industrial, and system sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, and force measurement, as well as piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, research and development, and other markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent representatives and distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment manufactures pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles (HVOR); and systems that address safety and environmental concerns. The Sensing Solutions segment manufactures various control products, such as motor and compressor protectors, circuit breakers, semiconductor burn-in test sockets, solid state relays, linear and rotary position sensors, precision switches, and thermostats, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sensors and controls to prevent damage from overheating and fires in industrial, aerospace, military, commercial, medical device, and residential end-markets. This segment also manufactures power conversion and control products, including power inverters, charge controllers, and solid state relays. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive and HVOR end-markets; and industrial and commercial manufacturers and suppliers in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, and aerospace industries, as well as motor and compressor suppliers. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. was founded in 1916 and is based in Hengelo, the Netherlands.