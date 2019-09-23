Reviewing MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC)’s and Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)’s results

Since MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) and Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) are part of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTS Systems Corporation 56 1.23 N/A 1.00 57.62 Electro-Sensors Inc. 4 1.54 N/A 0.05 72.34

Demonstrates MTS Systems Corporation and Electro-Sensors Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Electro-Sensors Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than MTS Systems Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. MTS Systems Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MTS Systems Corporation and Electro-Sensors Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTS Systems Corporation 0.00% 9.3% 3.7% Electro-Sensors Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

MTS Systems Corporation has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Electro-Sensors Inc.’s 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MTS Systems Corporation are 1.8 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Electro-Sensors Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.4 and its Quick Ratio is 15.8. Electro-Sensors Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MTS Systems Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.15% of MTS Systems Corporation shares and 5.4% of Electro-Sensors Inc. shares. 1.5% are MTS Systems Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.42% are Electro-Sensors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTS Systems Corporation 1.69% -1.57% 5.28% 17.23% 8.11% 43.58% Electro-Sensors Inc. 1.8% 0% -1.67% -6.34% -17.6% 0%

Summary

MTS Systems Corporation beats Electro-Sensors Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Test segment offers road simulators for durability simulation; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; moving road-plane systems and balances for aerodynamics measurements in wind tunnels; service to maintain the equipment; systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; and systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices. It also provides products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables to test the design of structures and establish building codes. In addition, this segment offers installation, calibration, maintenance, training, and consulting services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The companyÂ’s Sensors segment offers position, test, industrial, and system sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, and force measurement, as well as piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, research and development, and other markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent representatives and distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays. It also provides production monitoring devices, such as tilt switches, vibration monitors, and slide gate position monitors; hazard monitoring systems; temperature sensors; digital control products for motors that require a complete closed loop proportional integral derivative control; and closed loop controllers to coordinate production speed in process motors and reduce waste. In addition, the company develops and produces HazardPRO nodes; and develops software updates to its standard products, new calibration software for its slide gate monitors, and released new versions of the HazardPRO gateway and I/O boards. The company serves grain/feed/milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, and power generation industries, as well as other processing areas. It sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.