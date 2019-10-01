Reviewing MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC)’s and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)’s results

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) compete with each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTS Systems Corporation 57 2.28 19.15M 1.00 57.62 Cognex Corporation 46 3.64 162.52M 1.28 34.36

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cognex Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MTS Systems Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. MTS Systems Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Cognex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTS Systems Corporation 33,567,046.45% 9.3% 3.7% Cognex Corporation 350,032,306.70% 18.9% 16.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.33 beta indicates that MTS Systems Corporation is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Cognex Corporation’s 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

MTS Systems Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Cognex Corporation which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 7.5 Quick Ratio. Cognex Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MTS Systems Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MTS Systems Corporation and Cognex Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MTS Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cognex Corporation 1 3 0 2.75

Competitively Cognex Corporation has an average price target of $42.75, with potential downside of -12.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MTS Systems Corporation and Cognex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.15% and 96.2% respectively. About 1.5% of MTS Systems Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Cognex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTS Systems Corporation 1.69% -1.57% 5.28% 17.23% 8.11% 43.58% Cognex Corporation -1.21% -7.83% -8.84% -1.41% -0.54% 13.81%

For the past year MTS Systems Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Cognex Corporation.

Summary

Cognex Corporation beats MTS Systems Corporation on 10 of the 14 factors.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Test segment offers road simulators for durability simulation; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; moving road-plane systems and balances for aerodynamics measurements in wind tunnels; service to maintain the equipment; systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; and systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices. It also provides products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables to test the design of structures and establish building codes. In addition, this segment offers installation, calibration, maintenance, training, and consulting services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The companyÂ’s Sensors segment offers position, test, industrial, and system sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, and force measurement, as well as piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, research and development, and other markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent representatives and distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. Its products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, which are used for reading codes that are applied on discrete items during the manufacturing process, as well as have applications in logistics automation for package sorting and distribution; DataMan barcode readers; barcode verifiers; vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. Cognex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.