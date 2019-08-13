Reviewing MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTECU)’s and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 1.33 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.2% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.1% of TMSR Holding Company Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

Summary

MTech Acquisition Corp. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.