Reviewing MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTECU)’s and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)’s results

MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights MTech Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MTech Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MTech Acquisition Corp. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Monocle Acquisition Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MTech Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 21.5%. MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 4.07%. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTech Acquisition Corp. -3.99% -11.68% -9.83% 6.28% 0% 2.3% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.35%

For the past year MTech Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

MTech Acquisition Corp. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.