Reviewing MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTECU)’s and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)’s results

MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights MTech Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MTech Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of MTech Acquisition Corp. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Monocle Acquisition Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .
Insider & Institutional Ownership
MTech Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 21.5%. MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 4.07%. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|-3.99%
|-11.68%
|-9.83%
|6.28%
|0%
|2.3%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.35%
For the past year MTech Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
MTech Acquisition Corp. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.
