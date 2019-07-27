Reviewing MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTECU)’s and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MTech Acquisition Corp. and HL Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 26.5% respectively. Insiders owned 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 21.91% are HL Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTech Acquisition Corp. -3.99% -11.68% -9.83% 6.28% 0% 2.3% HL Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.65% 2.04% 0% 0% 1.26%

For the past year MTech Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than HL Acquisition Corp.

Summary

MTech Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors HL Acquisition Corp.