Reviewing MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTECU)’s and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both MTech Acquisition Corp. and HL Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 26.5% respectively. Insiders owned 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 21.91% are HL Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|-3.99%
|-11.68%
|-9.83%
|6.28%
|0%
|2.3%
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.65%
|2.04%
|0%
|0%
|1.26%
For the past year MTech Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than HL Acquisition Corp.
Summary
MTech Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors HL Acquisition Corp.
