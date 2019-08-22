Reviewing MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTECU)’s and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)’s results

Both MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MTech Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has MTech Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MTech Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3.2% and 0% respectively. 4.07% are MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19%

Summary

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.