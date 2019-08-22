Reviewing MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTECU)’s and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)’s results

Both MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MTech Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has MTech Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both MTech Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3.2% and 0% respectively. 4.07% are MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.19%
Summary
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.
