Reviewing MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTEC)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s results

We are comparing MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see MTech Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MTech Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.63% and 36.3%. Insiders held roughly 9.64% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.77% 0.89% 1.24% 0% 0.99% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.1% 2.8% 0% 0% 2.58%

For the past year MTech Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats MTech Acquisition Corp.

MTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Orlando, Florida.