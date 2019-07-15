Reviewing MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTEC)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s results

We are comparing MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see MTech Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
MTech Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.63% and 36.3%. Insiders held roughly 9.64% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.77%
|0.89%
|1.24%
|0%
|0.99%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.1%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|2.58%
For the past year MTech Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats MTech Acquisition Corp.
MTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
