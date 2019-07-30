Reviewing MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTEC)’s and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)’s results

MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 1.53 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MTech Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MTech Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 52.63% and 18.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 9.64% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 72.76% are Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.77% 0.89% 1.24% 0% 0.99% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -10.63% -11.91% -57.44% -55.86% 0% -57.4%

For the past year MTech Acquisition Corp. has 0.99% stronger performance while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -57.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. beats MTech Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.

MTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Orlando, Florida.