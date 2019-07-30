Reviewing MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTEC)’s and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)’s results

MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|6
|1.53
|N/A
|-0.22
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates MTech Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both MTech Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 52.63% and 18.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 9.64% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 72.76% are Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.77%
|0.89%
|1.24%
|0%
|0.99%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-10.63%
|-11.91%
|-57.44%
|-55.86%
|0%
|-57.4%
For the past year MTech Acquisition Corp. has 0.99% stronger performance while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -57.4% weaker performance.
Summary
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. beats MTech Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
MTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
