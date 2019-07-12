Reviewing MTBC Inc. (MTBC)’s and Its Peers results

As Healthcare Information Services company, MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of MTBC Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.70% of all Healthcare Information Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand MTBC Inc. has 50.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.05% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have MTBC Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTBC Inc. 0.00% -19.20% -15.50% Industry Average 7.84% 10.44% 7.91%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting MTBC Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MTBC Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 19.76M 252.02M 182.51

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for MTBC Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MTBC Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 3.67 2.77

$6.75 is the average price target of MTBC Inc., with a potential upside of 37.61%. The potential upside of the competitors is 48.92%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, MTBC Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MTBC Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTBC Inc. -5.71% 0.2% 7.14% -1.59% 35.25% 30.26% Industry Average 5.50% 10.25% 12.73% 21.60% 40.67% 29.13%

For the past year MTBC Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

MTBC Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, MTBC Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.76 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. MTBC Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MTBC Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

MTBC Inc. has a beta of 1.74 and its 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, MTBC Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

MTBC Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MTBC Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors MTBC Inc.’s competitors.