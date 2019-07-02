Reviewing MTBC Inc. (MTBCP)’s and Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)’s results

MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) and Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) compete with each other in the Healthcare Information Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTBC Inc. 27 1.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Veeva Systems Inc. 126 26.77 N/A 1.57 91.06

In table 1 we can see MTBC Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MTBC Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTBC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Veeva Systems Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 16%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MTBC Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MTBC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Veeva Systems Inc. 0 5 8 2.62

Competitively Veeva Systems Inc. has a consensus price target of $145.36, with potential downside of -12.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MTBC Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 91.7%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of MTBC Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Veeva Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTBC Inc. 0.18% 0.92% 2.3% 6.07% 6.49% 6.08% Veeva Systems Inc. 0.84% 7.52% 19.86% 52.35% 85.8% 59.65%

For the past year MTBC Inc. was less bullish than Veeva Systems Inc.

Summary

Veeva Systems Inc. beats MTBC Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data. In addition, the company offers data solutions and services comprising Veeva OpenData, Veeva OpenData data services, Veeva OpenData email, and Veeva key opinion leader data and services, as well as territory allocation and alignment applications. Further, it provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.