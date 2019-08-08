Reviewing MTBC Inc. (MTBCP)’s and R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s results

MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) and R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have been rivals in the Healthcare Information Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTBC Inc. 27 1.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 R1 RCM Inc. 11 1.28 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights MTBC Inc. and R1 RCM Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) and R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTBC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% R1 RCM Inc. 0.00% -377.2% -5.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MTBC Inc. and R1 RCM Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75%. About 1.2% of MTBC Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of R1 RCM Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTBC Inc. -0.51% -1.3% 0.97% 3.61% 3.4% 6.74% R1 RCM Inc. -2.56% -0.55% 18.57% 58.04% 59.04% 58.24%

For the past year MTBC Inc. has weaker performance than R1 RCM Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors R1 RCM Inc. beats MTBC Inc.

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers revenue cycle management services to manage their revenue cycles, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers. The company also provides physician advisory services, which offer concurrent level of care billing classification reviews, as well as retrospective chart audits to assist hospitals in properly billing payers for selected services. It serves single or multi-hospital healthcare systems, including faith-based healthcare systems, community healthcare systems, academic medical centers and their affiliated ambulatory clinics, and physician practice groups. The company was formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc. and changed its name to R1 RCM Inc. in January 2017. R1 RCM Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.