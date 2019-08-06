Reviewing MTBC Inc. (MTBCP)’s and Its Rivals results

As Healthcare Information Services company, MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MTBC Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.2% of MTBC Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.59% of all Healthcare Information Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has MTBC Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTBC Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares MTBC Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MTBC Inc. N/A 27 0.00 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for MTBC Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MTBC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 3.79 2.74

The potential upside of the peers is 45.35%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MTBC Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTBC Inc. -0.51% -1.3% 0.97% 3.61% 3.4% 6.74% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year MTBC Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

MTBC Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MTBC Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.