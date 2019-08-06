Reviewing MTBC Inc. (MTBCP)’s and Its Rivals results

As Healthcare Information Services company, MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
MTBC Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.2% of MTBC Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.59% of all Healthcare Information Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has MTBC Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MTBC Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|6.58%
|10.06%
|7.60%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares MTBC Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MTBC Inc.
|N/A
|27
|0.00
|Industry Average
|35.73M
|542.93M
|103.53
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for MTBC Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MTBC Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.14
|3.79
|2.74
The potential upside of the peers is 45.35%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MTBC Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MTBC Inc.
|-0.51%
|-1.3%
|0.97%
|3.61%
|3.4%
|6.74%
|Industry Average
|3.60%
|9.04%
|14.70%
|22.21%
|24.61%
|27.52%
For the past year MTBC Inc. was less bullish than its peers.
Dividends
MTBC Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
MTBC Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
