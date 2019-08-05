Reviewing M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)’s and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)’s results

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank Corporation 166 3.52 N/A 12.87 12.76 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 51 4.28 N/A 3.98 12.63

Table 1 demonstrates M&T Bank Corporation and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to M&T Bank Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. M&T Bank Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of M&T Bank Corporation and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

M&T Bank Corporation’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has a 0.65 beta which is 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for M&T Bank Corporation and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank Corporation 0 5 2 2.29 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

M&T Bank Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 11.58% and an $175.88 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of M&T Bank Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 60.6% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68%

For the past year M&T Bank Corporation has stronger performance than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Summary

M&T Bank Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.