Reviewing M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)’s and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank Corporation 164 3.28 N/A 12.87 12.76 Parke Bancorp Inc. 22 4.37 N/A 2.52 9.52

Demonstrates M&T Bank Corporation and Parke Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Parke Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than M&T Bank Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. M&T Bank Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us M&T Bank Corporation and Parke Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.04 beta means M&T Bank Corporation’s volatility is 4.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Parke Bancorp Inc. has a 0.64 beta and it is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for M&T Bank Corporation and Parke Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank Corporation 0 4 2 2.33 Parke Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$176 is M&T Bank Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 19.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of M&T Bank Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 35.9% of Parke Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.3% of Parke Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -0.5% 6.49% 22.92% 2% 28.08%

For the past year M&T Bank Corporation has weaker performance than Parke Bancorp Inc.

Summary

M&T Bank Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Parke Bancorp Inc.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.