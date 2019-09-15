Reviewing M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)’s and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank Corporation 163 3.53 N/A 12.87 12.76 HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 25 3.96 N/A 1.36 19.20

Table 1 highlights M&T Bank Corporation and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than M&T Bank Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. M&T Bank Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of M&T Bank Corporation and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

M&T Bank Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.04. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.34 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for M&T Bank Corporation and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank Corporation 1 4 2 2.29 HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$173.57 is M&T Bank Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 9.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

M&T Bank Corporation and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 59.5%. 0.4% are M&T Bank Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19%

For the past year M&T Bank Corporation has 14.76% stronger performance while HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has -0.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors M&T Bank Corporation beats HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.