Reviewing M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)’s and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)’s results

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank Corporation 151 1.85 119.86M 12.87 12.76 Evans Bancorp Inc. 35 0.00 3.92M 3.40 10.92

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of M&T Bank Corporation and Evans Bancorp Inc. Evans Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than M&T Bank Corporation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. M&T Bank Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank Corporation 79,246,280.99% 12.9% 1.5% Evans Bancorp Inc. 11,085,972.85% 12.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

M&T Bank Corporation’s 1.04 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Evans Bancorp Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for M&T Bank Corporation and Evans Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank Corporation 1 4 2 2.29 Evans Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

M&T Bank Corporation’s upside potential is 9.88% at a $173.57 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

M&T Bank Corporation and Evans Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 59.3%. About 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Evans Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76% Evans Bancorp Inc. 4.66% 4.87% 3.09% 6.07% -20.39% 14%

For the past year M&T Bank Corporation was more bullish than Evans Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 14 of the 13 factors M&T Bank Corporation beats Evans Bancorp Inc.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.