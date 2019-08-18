Reviewing MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN)’s and Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) and Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA). The two are both Entertainment – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSG Networks Inc. 22 1.77 N/A 2.51 7.56 Viacom Inc. 34 0.81 N/A 4.00 8.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MSG Networks Inc. and Viacom Inc. Viacom Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MSG Networks Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. MSG Networks Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MSG Networks Inc. and Viacom Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSG Networks Inc. 0.00% -32.6% 22.8% Viacom Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

MSG Networks Inc. and Viacom Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MSG Networks Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Viacom Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MSG Networks Inc.’s upside potential is 4.96% at a $18 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MSG Networks Inc. and Viacom Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 16.86%. About 3.73% of MSG Networks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 79.79% of Viacom Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSG Networks Inc. -1.04% -6.87% -19.64% -14.69% -16.34% -19.4% Viacom Inc. -0.31% 0.06% 0.95% 4.83% 2.07% 25.71%

For the past year MSG Networks Inc. has -19.4% weaker performance while Viacom Inc. has 25.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Viacom Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors MSG Networks Inc.

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company and changed its name to MSG Networks Inc. in October 2015. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in New York, New York.