Reviewing MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN)’s and Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s results

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) and Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB), both competing one another are Entertainment – Diversified companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSG Networks Inc. 21 1.76 N/A 2.51 7.56 Discovery Inc. 34 1.31 N/A 1.18 27.37

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Discovery Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MSG Networks Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. MSG Networks Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Discovery Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSG Networks Inc. 0.00% -32.6% 22.8% Discovery Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MSG Networks Inc. and Discovery Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MSG Networks Inc. 2 0 1 2.33 Discovery Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$19.67 is MSG Networks Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 16.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of MSG Networks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.52% of Discovery Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.73% of MSG Networks Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 95.08% of Discovery Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSG Networks Inc. -1.04% -6.87% -19.64% -14.69% -16.34% -19.4% Discovery Inc. -4.06% -3.97% -8.11% 1.29% 16.02% -4%

For the past year Discovery Inc. has weaker performance than MSG Networks Inc.

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company and changed its name to MSG Networks Inc. in October 2015. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in New York, New York.