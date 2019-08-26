Reviewing MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM)’s and NL Industries Inc. (NYSE:NL)’s results

Since MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) and NL Industries Inc. (NYSE:NL) are part of the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 77 1.10 N/A 5.28 13.46 NL Industries Inc. 4 1.26 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. and NL Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) and NL Industries Inc. (NYSE:NL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 0.00% 21% 12.8% NL Industries Inc. 0.00% -13.6% -7.1%

Risk & Volatility

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. NL Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 2.6 beta which makes it 160.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, NL Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NL Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. and NL Industries Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 NL Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s upside potential is 28.09% at a $86 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.5% of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10% of NL Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of NL Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. -2.03% -3.4% -12.68% -15.63% -14.38% -7.63% NL Industries Inc. 3.88% 25.99% 41.39% 26.62% -40.47% 45.01%

For the past year MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. had bearish trend while NL Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. beats NL Industries Inc.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The companyÂ’s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It offers approximately 1,000,000 stock-keeping units through its master catalogs; weekly, monthly, and quarterly specialty and promotional catalogs; brochures; and the Internet, such as its Websites comprising mscdirect.com and use-enco.com. The company serves primarily through its distribution network of 85 branch offices and 12 customer fulfillment centers. In addition, it distributes fasteners and other consumables for customers in manufacturing, government, the Department of Defense, transportation, and natural resources end-markets. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The CompXÂ’s Security Products business manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and Stealthlock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations, and vending equipment industries. The CompXÂ’s Marine Components business manufactures and distributes original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED lighting products, wire harnesses, and other accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The company also offers insurance brokerage and risk management services. NL Industries, Inc. sells its component products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Dallas, Texas. NL Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.