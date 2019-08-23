Reviewing MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. has 97.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 79.21% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.8% of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.82% of all Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 0.00% 21.00% 12.80% Industry Average 2.08% 52.88% 7.72%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. N/A 77 13.46 Industry Average 83.15M 4.00B 39.58

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.63 1.25 2.53

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. presently has an average target price of $86, suggesting a potential upside of 28.11%. As a group, Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies have a potential upside of 3.12%. Based on the data delivered earlier the analysts’ belief is that MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. -2.03% -3.4% -12.68% -15.63% -14.38% -7.63% Industry Average 7.64% 15.68% 28.74% 39.21% 31.77% 49.10%

For the past year MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. has -7.63% weaker performance while MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s peers have 49.10% stronger performance.

Liquidity

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.71 and has 1.38 Quick Ratio. MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.

Volatility & Risk

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.88. Competitively, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.51 which is 51.20% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The companyÂ’s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It offers approximately 1,000,000 stock-keeping units through its master catalogs; weekly, monthly, and quarterly specialty and promotional catalogs; brochures; and the Internet, such as its Websites comprising mscdirect.com and use-enco.com. The company serves primarily through its distribution network of 85 branch offices and 12 customer fulfillment centers. In addition, it distributes fasteners and other consumables for customers in manufacturing, government, the Department of Defense, transportation, and natural resources end-markets. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.