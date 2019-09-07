Reviewing MSB Financial Corp. (MSBF)’s and County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)’s results

Since MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) and County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSB Financial Corp. 17 4.49 N/A 0.81 20.04 County Bancorp Inc. 18 2.53 N/A 2.04 8.75

In table 1 we can see MSB Financial Corp. and County Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. County Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than MSB Financial Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. MSB Financial Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than County Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MSB Financial Corp. and County Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSB Financial Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 0.7% County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

MSB Financial Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.34 beta. County Bancorp Inc.’s 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.69 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

MSB Financial Corp. and County Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MSB Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 County Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, County Bancorp Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 8.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.7% of MSB Financial Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.6% of County Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MSB Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, County Bancorp Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSB Financial Corp. 2.19% 4.84% -5.3% -8.71% -22.15% -8.96% County Bancorp Inc. -1.79% 2.64% -4.49% 3.3% -31.6% 2.82%

For the past year MSB Financial Corp. had bearish trend while County Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

County Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors MSB Financial Corp.

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, club accounts, and six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company offers demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, regular savings accounts, and checking accounts. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and personal loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis. In addition, the company offers remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashiersÂ’ check, and drive-in teller services; and crop insurance and milk margin products, as well as credit and debit cards. It provides its services through full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.