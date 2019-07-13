Reviewing MSB Financial Corp. (MSBF)’s and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Savings & Loans industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSB Financial Corp. 17 4.64 N/A 0.81 20.89 Columbia Banking System Inc. 36 4.77 N/A 2.44 14.62

Demonstrates MSB Financial Corp. and Columbia Banking System Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Columbia Banking System Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than MSB Financial Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. MSB Financial Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MSB Financial Corp. and Columbia Banking System Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSB Financial Corp. 0.00% 5.6% 0.7% Columbia Banking System Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

MSB Financial Corp.’s 0.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 79.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Columbia Banking System Inc.’s 1.01 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

MSB Financial Corp. and Columbia Banking System Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MSB Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Columbia Banking System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Columbia Banking System Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $39 consensus target price and a 7.20% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.1% of MSB Financial Corp. shares and 91.1% of Columbia Banking System Inc. shares. About 1.5% of MSB Financial Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Columbia Banking System Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSB Financial Corp. 1.13% -5.63% -4.83% -8.35% -0.97% -5.1% Columbia Banking System Inc. -3.8% 3.62% -2.87% -4.72% -13.64% -0.92%

For the past year Columbia Banking System Inc. has weaker performance than MSB Financial Corp.

Summary

Columbia Banking System Inc. beats MSB Financial Corp. on 9 of the 10 factors.

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, club accounts, and six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, professional banking, financial services, and trust and estate services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 143 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.