Reviewing MRC Global Inc. (MRC)’s and Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s results

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) and Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MRC Global Inc. 16 0.27 N/A 0.52 29.90 Newpark Resources Inc. 8 0.78 N/A 0.27 28.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MRC Global Inc. and Newpark Resources Inc. Newpark Resources Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MRC Global Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. MRC Global Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Newpark Resources Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MRC Global Inc. and Newpark Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MRC Global Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 1.9% Newpark Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.95 beta indicates that MRC Global Inc. is 95.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Newpark Resources Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

MRC Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Newpark Resources Inc. which has a 4.5 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Newpark Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MRC Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MRC Global Inc. and Newpark Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MRC Global Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Newpark Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of MRC Global Inc. is $17.75, with potential upside of 36.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.27% of MRC Global Inc. shares and 0% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of MRC Global Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Newpark Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MRC Global Inc. -3.58% -7.67% -6.12% -0.51% -29.77% 27.88% Newpark Resources Inc. 5.97% 3.39% 3.81% -8.51% -28.02% 11.06%

For the past year MRC Global Inc. was more bullish than Newpark Resources Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors MRC Global Inc. beats Newpark Resources Inc.

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products. The company also provides carbon steel fittings and flanges comprising carbon weld fittings, flanges, and piping components; stainless, alloy, and corrosion resistant pipes, tubing, fittings, and flanges; and carbon line pipes. In addition, it offers natural gas distribution products, including risers, meters, polyethylene pipes and fittings, and various other components and industrial supplies; oilfield and industrial supplies and completion equipment, such as high density polyethylene pipes, fittings, and rods; and specialized production equipment comprising tanks and separators. Further, the company provides various services, such as product testing, manufacturer assessments, multiple daily deliveries, volume purchasing, inventory and zone store management and warehousing, technical support, training, just-in-time delivery, truck stocking, order consolidation, product tagging, and system interfaces. Its products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions, including high pressure, high/low temperature, and high corrosive and abrasive environments. The company was formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation and changed its name to MRC Global Inc. in January 2012. MRC Global Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling. This segment also grinds barite and other industrial minerals. The Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, well site construction, and related site services to oil and gas customers at well, production, transportation, and refinery locations. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Newpark Resources, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.