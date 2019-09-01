Reviewing MRC Global Inc. (MRC)’s and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)’s results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MRC Global Inc. 16 0.25 N/A 0.52 29.90 Core Laboratories N.V. 57 2.47 N/A 2.02 24.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Core Laboratories N.V. has higher revenue and earnings than MRC Global Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. MRC Global Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MRC Global Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 1.9% Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 48.9% 11.7%

Volatility & Risk

MRC Global Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.95. Core Laboratories N.V.’s 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MRC Global Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Core Laboratories N.V. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. MRC Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Core Laboratories N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MRC Global Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MRC Global Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Core Laboratories N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

$20 is MRC Global Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 59.11%. Core Laboratories N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $66.5 average target price and a 67.97% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Core Laboratories N.V. is looking more favorable than MRC Global Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.27% of MRC Global Inc. shares and 0% of Core Laboratories N.V. shares. 1.9% are MRC Global Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Core Laboratories N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MRC Global Inc. -3.58% -7.67% -6.12% -0.51% -29.77% 27.88% Core Laboratories N.V. -8.62% -5.12% -16.41% -26.45% -54.78% -15.91%

For the past year MRC Global Inc. had bullish trend while Core Laboratories N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Core Laboratories N.V. beats MRC Global Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products. The company also provides carbon steel fittings and flanges comprising carbon weld fittings, flanges, and piping components; stainless, alloy, and corrosion resistant pipes, tubing, fittings, and flanges; and carbon line pipes. In addition, it offers natural gas distribution products, including risers, meters, polyethylene pipes and fittings, and various other components and industrial supplies; oilfield and industrial supplies and completion equipment, such as high density polyethylene pipes, fittings, and rods; and specialized production equipment comprising tanks and separators. Further, the company provides various services, such as product testing, manufacturer assessments, multiple daily deliveries, volume purchasing, inventory and zone store management and warehousing, technical support, training, just-in-time delivery, truck stocking, order consolidation, product tagging, and system interfaces. Its products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions, including high pressure, high/low temperature, and high corrosive and abrasive environments. The company was formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation and changed its name to MRC Global Inc. in January 2012. MRC Global Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.